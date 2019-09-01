CARNELOS, ANTHONY Peacefully in the presence of his family, at Trillium Health Partners on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 73. Beloved father of Laura Hicks (Glenn) and Tony (Sarah). Loving granddad (Pompa) of Danielle, Jillian, Logan and Evan. Proud uncle of Marianne, Joey, Leanne and Shana. Predeceased by his sister Rena and brother Bruno. Also missed by other family and his friends at Canadian Tire (Store 70). Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705), on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, September 4th, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a service in the chapel at 12 noon. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019