|
|
CHANG, Anthony January 1, 1932 - January 27, 2020 Tony has left the building. He went quietly at home with little fuss or bother, for that was his way. The first of fifteen to Percy and Alice, he graduated from Jamaica College and Jamaica School of Commerce. He then joined the family business Chang's Emporium. He leaves his wife of 65 years Winnette nee Lyn, children Donna (Antonio), Philip (Candy), Catherine (Tony) and seven grandchildren Antoine, Isabelle, Lauren, Charmaine, Lynn, Megann, and James. Five siblings predeceased him. His remaining brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews already miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his humorous disposition, his singing and his cooking, especially the curry goat. It is very hard to say goodbye. We love you, our Mona Lisa. Visitation and service details at ogdenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020