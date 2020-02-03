Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony CHANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony CHANG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony CHANG Obituary
CHANG, Anthony January 1, 1932 - January 27, 2020 Tony has left the building. He went quietly at home with little fuss or bother, for that was his way. The first of fifteen to Percy and Alice, he graduated from Jamaica College and Jamaica School of Commerce. He then joined the family business Chang's Emporium. He leaves his wife of 65 years Winnette nee Lyn, children Donna (Antonio), Philip (Candy), Catherine (Tony) and seven grandchildren Antoine, Isabelle, Lauren, Charmaine, Lynn, Megann, and James. Five siblings predeceased him. His remaining brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews already miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his humorous disposition, his singing and his cooking, especially the curry goat. It is very hard to say goodbye. We love you, our Mona Lisa. Visitation and service details at ogdenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -