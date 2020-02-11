|
CHUNG, ANTHONY Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary. Cherished father of Jeffrey (Therese), Brian (Clara) and Jaime (Sean). Adored grandfather to Ethan and Connor. Survived by stepmother Chung Tu Kwei Yun. Dear brother to Quet Lan, Kwong Lan, Yan Cheen, Yan Foon, Yan Moi and Yan Chiu. Fondly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E, on Friday, February 14th from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Funeral mass will be held in the chapel on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation would be appreciated by the family. The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Chin K Chung and all Tony's attending nurses and personal care givers for their compassionate care.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 11, 2020