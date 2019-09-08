Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony "Tony" CRASKE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

CRASKE, Anthony "Tony" It is with the greatest sadness and very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Anthony "Tony" David Craske this past Friday, September 6, 2019. Tony, at the age of 58, is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Rose; his three sons, Michael (Cia), David (Melissa), and Jonathan (Jenn); his brother, Bob; his close friends Norm, Ken, Dave, Bill, Gerard, Jamie, Ann, and many others. Tony was predeceased by his mother Ada and his two sisters Judy and Leslie. Born in Montreal in 1960, Tony was raised to be compassionate, genuine, and hard-working. After school, Tony began working in the sales and distribution of chemical products - a job which he later developed into a diverse and incredibly successful career. Tony had a knack for forming meaningful connections with almost anyone he met. Those who worked with Tony knew him for the unrelenting nature of his productivity and good humour. As a father, Tony took great pride and care to instill in his sons his impeccable taste in music, his love of hobbies like hockey and golf, and his sincerity. He and Rose shared many wonderful memories during their 39 years together including travelling, building their home and fostering a tight-knit family of both relatives and close friends. In his precious spare time, Tony enjoyed cycling, running, cooking, and a glass of fine wine, followed by a good nap. He travelled much of the globe and was always happy to share his rich experiences with those around him. Tony will be remembered as an incredible father, husband, friend and neighbour. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the exceptional care and compassion Tony received during his treatment to the nurses, doctors and care staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday, from 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place in the Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent in the form of a donation to either Princess Margaret Hospital or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through



