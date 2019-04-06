Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY ERIC BAXTER. View Sign

BAXTER, ANTHONY ERIC "Tony" August 27, 1944 - March 29, 2019 Tony passed away peacefully on the evening of March 29, 2019, at his home in Beeton, at the age of 74. He was surrounded by family. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years Marieanne Baxter (nee Matysek) and his children Kelly Jo (James), Jennifer (Mark), Kimberly (Justin) and Allison. Loving Pappy to his grandchildren Cole and Rhys, Carter and Avery. Tony was born into a military family where he spent his childhood on airforce bases. He was the oldest of four children. Growing up, Tony had a passion for music, sports and anything that involved using his hands – mechanics, woodworking, welding, etc. Tony went on to graduate from teacher's college and worked as a teacher with the York Region Catholic School Board. He met the love of his life Marieanne and they were married on October 27, 1973. He continued teaching, completing his Masters and went on to become a Vice Principal and later Principal retiring at the age of 55. Throughout his life, Tony belonged to a number of sports teams including hockey and baseball. He continued to play hockey until his final weeks and was a true competitor in every sense of the word. He loved his guitar, his motorcycles and later in life, Tony took up the hobby of range shooting. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, summers at his cottage in Ladysmith, Quebec, backyard barbecues by the pool and many nights spent in his workshop listening to music while fixing things. Tony was rarely seen without a beer in hand, occasionally accompanied by a cigar. Tony's sense of humour and quick wit was with him until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and especially his family. Cremation along with a private family service will take place at Rod Abrams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the King City Community Centre, 25 Doctors Lane, King City, ON, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. "Have a drink and be somebody. And, while you're at it, sit down; you're making the room look untidy". Tony

BAXTER, ANTHONY ERIC "Tony" August 27, 1944 - March 29, 2019 Tony passed away peacefully on the evening of March 29, 2019, at his home in Beeton, at the age of 74. He was surrounded by family. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years Marieanne Baxter (nee Matysek) and his children Kelly Jo (James), Jennifer (Mark), Kimberly (Justin) and Allison. Loving Pappy to his grandchildren Cole and Rhys, Carter and Avery. Tony was born into a military family where he spent his childhood on airforce bases. He was the oldest of four children. Growing up, Tony had a passion for music, sports and anything that involved using his hands – mechanics, woodworking, welding, etc. Tony went on to graduate from teacher's college and worked as a teacher with the York Region Catholic School Board. He met the love of his life Marieanne and they were married on October 27, 1973. He continued teaching, completing his Masters and went on to become a Vice Principal and later Principal retiring at the age of 55. Throughout his life, Tony belonged to a number of sports teams including hockey and baseball. He continued to play hockey until his final weeks and was a true competitor in every sense of the word. He loved his guitar, his motorcycles and later in life, Tony took up the hobby of range shooting. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, summers at his cottage in Ladysmith, Quebec, backyard barbecues by the pool and many nights spent in his workshop listening to music while fixing things. Tony was rarely seen without a beer in hand, occasionally accompanied by a cigar. Tony's sense of humour and quick wit was with him until the very end. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and especially his family. Cremation along with a private family service will take place at Rod Abrams Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the King City Community Centre, 25 Doctors Lane, King City, ON, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. "Have a drink and be somebody. And, while you're at it, sit down; you're making the room look untidy". Tony Funeral Home Rod Abrams Funeral Home Ltd.

1666 Tottenham Road

Tottenham , ON L0G 1W0

(905) 936-3477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close