FEENEY, ANTHONY 1935 - 2019 At the age of 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 6, 2019. Loving husband to Eileen. Dear brother to James "Jim" (Betty) from Belfast, sisters; Mary, Eilish, Sheila (deceased) and Bridie (Jim). Anthony will be dearly missed by the Nelson Family, here and abroad. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre, 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue) 905-456-8190, on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 940 N. Park Dr., Brampton, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY FEENEY.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 9, 2019