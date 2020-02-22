Home

Anthony FERNANDES

Anthony FERNANDES Obituary
FERNANDES, Anthony Peacefully passed away at Kipling Acres on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Dearly beloved husband of the late Phyllis Maude Fernandes (nee Fonseca). Father of Gregory. Dear brother of Felix Sebastiao Fernandes, Serena Serrao and the late Ruth Fernandes and Albino Fernandes. Predeceased by his parents Minguel Santana Fernandes and Anna Fernandes (nee D'Souza). Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard). Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10.30 a.m., at St. Benedict's Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
