D'LIMA, ANTHONY FRANCIS Anthony Francis D'Lima, age 91, of North York, Ontario passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 20, 2020 following a debilitating stroke he experienced one month earlier. He was a devoted husband of 59 years to Connie who survives him and loving father of Vicki (Steve Gray) and Stephanie. He was predeceased by his daughter Andrea (Pat O'Donnell). He was the beloved Papa to Neil, Sean, Rachel and Matthew. Anthony was a devout Catholic who participated in mass and prayed the rosary every day. We know his religion brought him peace and strength in his final days. The family would like to recognize and thank the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital for the kindness and compassion they showed for Anthony while he was in their care. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A funeral mass will be held for Anthony at St. Timothy's Catholic Church. Due to Covid restrictions mass attendance will be by invitation only.



