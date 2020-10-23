1/
ANTHONY FRANCIS D'LIMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'LIMA, ANTHONY FRANCIS Anthony Francis D'Lima, age 91, of North York, Ontario passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 20, 2020 following a debilitating stroke he experienced one month earlier. He was a devoted husband of 59 years to Connie who survives him and loving father of Vicki (Steve Gray) and Stephanie. He was predeceased by his daughter Andrea (Pat O'Donnell). He was the beloved Papa to Neil, Sean, Rachel and Matthew. Anthony was a devout Catholic who participated in mass and prayed the rosary every day. We know his religion brought him peace and strength in his final days. The family would like to recognize and thank the Palliative Care Unit at Sunnybrook Hospital for the kindness and compassion they showed for Anthony while he was in their care. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests donations to the Sunnybrook Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A funeral mass will be held for Anthony at St. Timothy's Catholic Church. Due to Covid restrictions mass attendance will be by invitation only.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved