JEFFERY, Anthony Born in London, England, on November 6, 1941. Passed away peacefully, on November 20, 2020, at Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit. We are grateful to the staff who took care of Mr. Jeffery. There will be a private funeral. If you wish, donations may be made in his name to the Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit or the Toronto Humane Society.