Anthony John ADAMS

Obituary

ADAMS, Anthony John March 6, 1942 - April 28, 2019 Passed away quietly at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Tony is survived by his wife Barbara and his sister Janice Berkenmeier. He will be missed by many friends and family. Visitation for Tony will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 12 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service beginning at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G 6W8. Donations in Tony's memory may be made to Parkinson Canada, www.parkinson.ca Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Adams family.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019
