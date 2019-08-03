CARUK, Anthony John At Humber River Hospital on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Tony Caruk a member of the Knights of Columbus Sheptytsky Council #5079 since 1972 where he was a past Grand Knight and a past Navigator and Commander of the 4th Degree. Dearly beloved husband of the late Stanice. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Panakhyda Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Demetrius Church, Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre or Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019