DINARDO, ANTHONY JOSEPH (TONY) Accomplished musician for over 80 years. On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Cummer Lodge. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Dinardo. Loving father and father- in-law of Anna and Phil, Tony and Anna, Rhoda, Tivia and Willy, and the late Lori. Devoted grandfather of Ricky and Jackie, Timmy, Anthony, Michael, Adrian, Jonah, and Lucas, great-grandfather of Connor. A special thanks to Daniela for care and friendship. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 835 St. Clair Avenue West 515. Memorial donations may be made to the Anthony Joseph Dinardo Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca The song is over, but the melody lingers on.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 17, 2019