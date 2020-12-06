1/1
ANTHONY JOSEPH ENGEL
ENGEL, ANTHONY JOSEPH February 3, 1941 - December 3, 2020 Passed away peacefully, to be with his Lord and Saviour, with his loved ones by his side. Loving husband of almost 62 years to Maria Josina (nee Verbaas). Devoted father of Terry, Stephen and Casey, Sandra and Craig and Kim. A proud Opa to 19 grandchildren (Shawn and Jenna, Matthew, Scott, Nicole, Zac and Sam, Hunter and Brooke, Carter and Lydia, Isabelle, Anna Kate, Brady, Luca, Matteo, Alyssa, Tiffany and Tanner) and 1 great-granddaughter (Skyla). After having a successful career of 37 years with the TD Bank, he enjoyed filling his retirement time with his woodworking hobby and house renovations. Pastimes were many including fishing, boating, cottaging and his hobby farm. Tony was a collector of many things including trains and watches. A Private Family Service will be held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St., Bowmanville. Interment Bethesda Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to ALS Canada would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
