GALIMBERTI, ANTHONY JOSEPH May 31, 1972 - February 28, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Anthony Galimberti, son of Carol and the late Joseph Galimberti. Tony was a loving son, husband, father and good friend. His enthusiasm and zest for life will be sorely missed by his wife, Heather; son, Liam; his mother, Carol and partner, Don; his mother-in-law, Monica; brother-in-law, Andrew; sister-in-law, Lisa; their children, Adele, Cedric, James; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, March 8th at 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to express their condolences could do so by way of a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Doctors Without Borders. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphrey-miles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019
