KRAJC, ANTHONY "TONY" JOSEPH 86, of Burlington, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with his wife at his side, on August 18, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, after losing his struggle with cancer. Tony was born in Toronto on March 14, 1934 to Anton and Justina (Kranjc), and grew up in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. After graduating from Ryerson University, Tony began his career in food service management. Over the years he held senior management positions in various companies including Canterbury Foods, Ripley's Believe It or Not, and Beaver Foods / Compass Group Canada, from which he retired in 1999 after 25 years of service. Tony was kind, generous, and thoughtful - a man of his word. He was so young at heart, adventurous, and enjoyed both the big and small things that life had to offer. He had a wide range of interests and pursued many of them throughout his life, including acquiring his pilot's licence; sailing; playing piano; painting; running marathons and competing in triathlons; traveling and skiing (his greatest passion). He was very health and fitness conscious, and was physically active all during his life. Tony had a curious mind and was a lifelong learner, always reading and taking courses on various topics of interest. His Slovenian heritage was very important to him, and some of his happiest days were vacations spent in Slovenia with his cousins, family and friends. Tony will be sadly missed by his wife of 33 years, Marilyn (Trimper), Burlington; sister-in-law Angela, North Bay; niece Michelle (Chris Melidoniotis), Mississauga; nephew Paul (Jane), North Bay; great-nieces Abbey Krajc, North Bay; Athena Melidoniotis, Mississauga; cousins, extended family and friends in Canada and Slovenia. Tony was predeceased by his parents, and brother Danilo (Angela). Special thanks are extended to the staff of 3N in OTMH, for their compassionate and loving care during Tony's final days. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Catholic Church (125 Centennial Parkway North, Hamilton) at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or to the charity of your choice.