MARCHAND, Anthony Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by his children, after a short illness. Beloved husband of the late Marjory Marchand (nee Wake). Loving father of the late Elaine and her husband Theodore Brusselers, Raymond and his wife Beverly, Kathryn and her husband Ken Adair and the late Brian Marchand. Proud grandpa of Genevieve, Michael, Olivia, Lindsay, William, Joshua, Kristen and Megan and great-grandpa to Raye-Margaret, Stevie, Quinton, Sebastian, Elizabeth, Aaron and Zachary. Anthony proudly served his country as a Lance Corporal in the Second World War. He always had a friendly greeting and smile on his face for everyone that he met. We'll miss his positive, outgoing personality and the love that he had for family. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. The family will receive visitors at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund. The Bowmanville Legion branch number is 178 or you can donate to your local branch. https://www.legion.ca/remembrance/the-poppy-campaign/donate-to-the-poppy-fund
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2019