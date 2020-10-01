1/1
ANTHONY MENDONCA
MENDONCA, ANTHONY It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Anthony Mendonca on September 29, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Violet and baby boy Anthony. Beloved father to Brian (Shirley), Andree (Giacinto), Mark (Brenda), Janine (John) and Paula. Adored grandfather to Tara (Andreas), Stephen, Derek (Sarah), Carmine (Magda), Dwayne (Britney), Gemma (Chris), Dominique and Alain. Cherished great grandfather to Liam, Kailyn, Brooklyn, Carter, Atticus and Oliver. Anthony was a long time employee with Simpsons, which then became the Hudson's Bay Company. Anthony was also a champion ballroom dancer as well as the Jitterbug! In his free time he enjoyed Kite making and making small toy boats. Anthony was a lover of many things, but he was most proud and honoured to be a World War 2 Veteran. Anthony will be deeply missed by his friends and family. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice in Anthony's honour would be appreciated. In light of the current COVID-19 Pandemic the family will be having a private family Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home on Saturday October 3, 2020. To view this Mass online, please visit https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/anthony-mendonca/


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
