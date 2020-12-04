MENGHIN, ANTHONY It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Anthony Menghin, at the age of 67 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 37 years to Anita Menghin (nee Valente). Cherished brother of Joseph and Mary. Anthony will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
- Prostate Cancer Division. Online condolences and service details may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service.