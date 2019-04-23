Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTHONY PERCY (TONY) PAULING. View Sign Obituary

PAULING, ANTHONY (TONY) PERCY It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony) Percy Pauling announces his passing, peacefully at his home in Whitby, ON, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. Beloved husband of Maureen and son of Cecelia (Molly). Loving father of Nicole (Greg) and Rebecca. Very proud Poppa of Allison, Grayden and Ava. Tony loved life. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Blue Jays fan. He always put a smile on the face of anyone that crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private ceremony will be held in his honour. Donations can be made to the .

PAULING, ANTHONY (TONY) PERCY It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony) Percy Pauling announces his passing, peacefully at his home in Whitby, ON, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. Beloved husband of Maureen and son of Cecelia (Molly). Loving father of Nicole (Greg) and Rebecca. Very proud Poppa of Allison, Grayden and Ava. Tony loved life. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Blue Jays fan. He always put a smile on the face of anyone that crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private ceremony will be held in his honour. Donations can be made to the . Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.