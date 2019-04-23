PAULING, ANTHONY (TONY) PERCY It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony (Tony) Percy Pauling announces his passing, peacefully at his home in Whitby, ON, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 79 years old. Beloved husband of Maureen and son of Cecelia (Molly). Loving father of Nicole (Greg) and Rebecca. Very proud Poppa of Allison, Grayden and Ava. Tony loved life. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Blue Jays fan. He always put a smile on the face of anyone that crossed his path. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. A private ceremony will be held in his honour. Donations can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2019