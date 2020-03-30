Home

JOSEPH, ANTHONY ROBERT Born March 28, 1937. Passed away peacefully in Naples, Florida, March 18, 2020. A retirement well-lived as snowbirds for 25 years. Son to Virginia (Giommattello) Joseph and adopted son of Joe Joseph. Beloved by wife Carol (nee Morne) for over 52 years, mourned by sons Mark and David (Joanna) and daughter Carolyn (Tom), brothers Brian (Linda) Toofie David, Peter (Wendy) and Perry, predeceased by sister Carol and husband Chuck. Dearly missed by grandchildren Kyle, Dasha and Liam. Survived by stalwart Aunt Dolly (Florence) and many wonderful nieces, nephews and their families. Bequests to Alzheimer Society. Celebration of life to be announced later.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020
