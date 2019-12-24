SCOLARO, Anthony Peacefully, with his family by his side, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at McCall Centre, Toronto, at the age of 96. Dear son of the late Vincent and Josephine. Beloved Husband of Providence for 67 years. Loving Father of Josephine Van Dusen (Robert), Jim (Allison St. Jean), Sal, (Linda), Joseph (Muriel Paton), Dorothy Murdoch (John), Catherine Lewis (Brian) and John (Samantha). Much loved Grandpa of Sarah, Luke, John, Anthony, Robert, Ashling, Leigh, Daniel, Neil, Michael, Nicholas, Laura, and Great-Grandpa to Elise and Tyson. Brother of the late Josephine Bondi (late Cosimo). Anthony will be lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Rd., on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mount Peace Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019