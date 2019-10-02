TALARICO, ANTHONY Peacefully passed surrounded by his family at his home, on September 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness. We will take comfort in knowing he was ever present, keeping his faith, strength, dignity and sense of humour until the very end. Devoted husband of Ileana, loving father of Tanya (Dante), Anthony, Aisha (Antonio) and Tessa (Adrian). Cherished nonno of Alexia, Matteo, Amelia, Maximus and Sebastiano. Beloved brother, uncle, great-uncle to his large extended family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him including his friends and colleagues in the electrical community. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 4671 Hwy. 7 (west of Pine Valley Dr.), Woodbridge, on Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Church (8500 Islington Ave.). at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Cemetery. As expression of sympathy, donations to the Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation (www.southlakefoundation.ca) would be appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019