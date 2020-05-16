ANTHONY (TONY) TONEGAWA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANTHONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TONEGAWA, ANTHONY (TONY) It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our dear and beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the loving care of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 97. He was happily reunited with his cherished wife Mary, and their dear son Mikey, as a family again on Mother's Day. He will be remembered for his amazing smile that could light up a room, his sense of humour, his devotion to his family, his kindness, and generosity to all who knew him. Born on April 11, 1923, and raised in Vancouver, BC, Tony was a lover of cars and graduated from Vancouver Tech, to then be interned due to the war. Tony's career started off as an auto body specialist, and then many years as a much loved and respected auto body teacher, which gave him the greatest satisfaction. He was a wonderful husband, father, and his greatest joy was his twin grandsons, and most recently his precious great-granddaughter. Tony is survived by his daughters, Chris and husband Mark, Sandy and husband Michael, his two grandsons, Corey and wife Samantha, and great-granddaughter Harper, Mike and wife Danielle, predeceased by his two brothers, Ernie, Barney, and sister May. Tony's smile and laugh will be dearly missed, by family and friends, as well as the man of integrity that he was. A celebration of "The Life of Tony" will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory would be greatly appreciated for his most cherished Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, where he and Mom had many happy memories. https://www.jccc.on.ca/en/donate/make_donation.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved