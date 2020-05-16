TONEGAWA, ANTHONY (TONY) It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our dear and beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the loving care of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, at the age of 97. He was happily reunited with his cherished wife Mary, and their dear son Mikey, as a family again on Mother's Day. He will be remembered for his amazing smile that could light up a room, his sense of humour, his devotion to his family, his kindness, and generosity to all who knew him. Born on April 11, 1923, and raised in Vancouver, BC, Tony was a lover of cars and graduated from Vancouver Tech, to then be interned due to the war. Tony's career started off as an auto body specialist, and then many years as a much loved and respected auto body teacher, which gave him the greatest satisfaction. He was a wonderful husband, father, and his greatest joy was his twin grandsons, and most recently his precious great-granddaughter. Tony is survived by his daughters, Chris and husband Mark, Sandy and husband Michael, his two grandsons, Corey and wife Samantha, and great-granddaughter Harper, Mike and wife Danielle, predeceased by his two brothers, Ernie, Barney, and sister May. Tony's smile and laugh will be dearly missed, by family and friends, as well as the man of integrity that he was. A celebration of "The Life of Tony" will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory would be greatly appreciated for his most cherished Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, where he and Mom had many happy memories. https://www.jccc.on.ca/en/donate/make_donation.php
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.