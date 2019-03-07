TRUSTER, Anthony On March 4, 2019, suddenly at home. Beloved son of Susan and the late Martin Truster. Dear brother of Richard and Cassandra Truster. Beloved grandson of Joan Litovitz, Heather Truster and the late Lou Litovitz, and Dave Truster. Beloved uncle of Bradley and Caitlin. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, his many friends and beloved pets. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in The Pride of Israel section of Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation 1-888-473-4636 or charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2019