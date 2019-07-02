FOSTER, ANTHULA Peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Friday, June 28, 2019, in Newmarket, in her 99th year. Loving mother of Dorothy (Lawrie), Don (Karen), Helen (Bruce), Gill (Teresa). Cherished grandmother of Debbie (Sarah), Mark (Kelly), Scott (Arlene), Kerri, Brittany, Robert and Ben. Great-grandmother of Kayla (Geoff), Zachary (Emma), Aiden, Skylar and Mitchell. Friends will be received on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St.). A Celebration of Life will take place in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment York Cemetery. Donations may be made to the , Heart & Stroke Foundation or All Saints Greek Orthodox Church (222 Burbank Dr., North York). Online condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019