ZABONAS, Anthula It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Anthula on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Elias. Loving mother of Vicky Zabonas (Marc Boismenu), Bill Zabonas (Enza) and Sophie Zabonas-Ross (David). Much loved Baba of Danielle, Stephanie, Nicole, Michelle, Sydney and Matthew. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel, 4933 Dundas St. W., Etobicoke (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), on Wednesday from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019