TZOUHAS, ANTOINE July 1, 1963 - December 21, 2019 It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Tzouhas. After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, he found the peace he was looking for in his 57th year. Beloved son of Mary and Theodore Tzouhas, brother of Argy (Elise Box), loving uncle of his niece Jordan and his devoted partner, Andrea Sen Gupta. He loved and was loved by his many cousins, aunts and uncles as well as his Godchildren Mitchel and Seth, not to mention his family of friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. For more information, please contact Oshawa Funeral Home.

