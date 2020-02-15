|
GNADINGER, ANTON (TONY) EDGAR Tony peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Niagara Health Welland Hospital, at the age of 95. Born in Zurich, Switzerland, on December 13, 1924. He had two children: Guy Anton (1956) and Kim Shelley (1958). He watched his children marry: Guy to Linda (1977) and Kim to Allan (1979); and was blessed with 5 grandchildren (Anton, Christopher, Tasha, Adam and Erika). The family continued to grow with 11 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared on Tony's tribute page on EssentialNiagara.com. He will be missed for his eccentricities, his opinions and his fierce independence! Rest in Peace Dad/Grandpa/Great-Grandpa.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020