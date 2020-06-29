ANTON IVANOVSKY

IVANOVSKY, ANTON It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Anton (Tony) Ivanovsky. Born in 1926 in Rula, Macedonia, he passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 peacefully at home in his 94th year with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband to Nina (Mangos) of 61 years. Loving father of Louis (Rose) and Carole (Bill). Proud Dedo to Samantha (Taylor), Jacqueline, Anthony, and Angela. Predeceased by his parents Ilo and Kirelatsa. Loving brother to Fana (Mitko-predeceased), Flora and Dana (Petre), all predeceased. Our sincere appreciation to Sharon and his caregivers. He will be fondly remembered for his enduring love towards his family and friends. Tony was a modest man, who had a smile for everyone he met. He lived a wonderful life as a proud Macedonian and set an excellent example for his children and grandchildren. We will always remember his enduring kindness and sense of humour. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd. on Wednesday, July 1st from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Clement of Ohrid Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral on July 2nd at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask at the Funeral Home and Church.



