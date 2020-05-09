STANISZEWSKI, ANTONI April 27, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father Antoni Staniszewski in his 85th year, after a brief battle with Covid 19. Antoni was born in the small town of Janwarowa in Eastern Poland, to Jan and Cecylia Staniszewski. On February 10, 1940, Antoni and his sister Wanda (Kusinski) were torn from their homes when he was only five, as part of a mass Soviet deportation of Poles to slave labour camps in Siberia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. After settling in Abercorn - the last camp built in Northern Rhodesia – the family left Africa in 1948 for the United Kingdom to start a new life. Antoni and his young family eventually made their way to Canada in 1963, where he remained proud of his Polish heritage, and became a proud Canadian. Antoni loved his family, and will be dearly missed by his children, Janina, Helena (Rick) and Jan. He was a proud Dziadzia to Stuart (Megan), Steven and Rachel; Pra Dziadzia to Isabella and Liam; and Wujek to Henryk and Elizabeth. The last few years of Antoni's life were difficult due to his failing health, but we were blessed to have him with us for as long as we did. The family would like to thank the staff at the McCall Centre for their dedicated care, and would also like to thank his dear friend Teresa Soszynska Rok for her companionship and friendship. Antoni was laid to rest on May 1st, at Park Lawn Cemetery. "We didn't have the chance to say goodbye - Dobranoc Tatus Kocham cie".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store