ANTONIA ALATI

ALATI, ANTONIA God called Antonia peacefully on October 3, 2020 at the age of 94. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Pasquale. Cherished by her dear children, Anna (Angelo Baldassarra), Dominic (Maria Alati) and Lucia (Marco Magni). Proud Nonna to Paola (Michael Juhasz), Bruno (Vanessa Fiorini), Vanessa (Anthony Visconti), Lidia (Matthew Di Vona), Natasha (Nino D'Aversa), Michael (Carla Alati) and Gloria (Mario Middonti). Adoring Bisnonna to Lucas, Portia, Matteo, Loris, Gabriel, Camilla, Maya, Nicholas, Emily, Valentina, Alexander, Mila and Sebastian. Antonia will always be remembered by her sisters Vincenza (deceased), Marietta, Restituta and Laura. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church (300 Ansley Grove Rd., north of Chancellor Dr.). Private family entombment to follow. If so desired, donations in memory of Antonia may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com