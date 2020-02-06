Home

Antonia ALBANESE Obituary
ALBANESE, Antonia (nee PALLADINO) 1929 - 2020 Antonia Albanese was born on October 29, 1929 in Guardiareggia, Italy and passed away on February 3, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 90 years. Antonia Albanese was predeceased by her beloved husband Rinaldo Giuseppe Albanese. She is the loving sister of Lucia, Maria-laura and Nicolina. Cherished aunt of Rosa, Antonietta, Linda, Giovanna, Patricia, Rita, Nicolina, Giovanni, Carmela and Rita. She will be loved, deeply missed and forever remembered by all of her family and friends. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home (1141 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto), on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00–4:00 p.m. and 6:00–9:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Nicholas Di Bari Catholic Church (1277 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto), at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
