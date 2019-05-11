CANZIO, Antonia (nee CUTRUZZOLA) Born June 9, 1939 will be dearly missed by her loving husband Salvatore, of 60 years. Sadly, missed by her daughters: Anna (Joe) Provato, Debbie (Les) Booth, Maria (Mauro) Falcone, and Adriana Canzio. Lovingly missed by her 6 grandchildren: Stephane and Joseph Provato, Aaron and Nathan Booth, Lauren and Matthew Falcone. May she repose peacefully in heaven with her beloved parents Vincenzina and Giuseppe, her loving sisters Caterina Sgro and Victoria Kohler. She will be greatly missed by her surviving brother Tony (Lucy) Cutruzzola and brother-in-law Joe Sgro. Antonia will forever be in the hearts of her loved ones and all who knew her. Guests will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, located at 61 Beverly Hills Dr. on Saturday, May 11th from 7-9 p.m. Sunday, May 12th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (2100 Jane St.) on Monday, May 13th at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Westminster Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019