LIORTI, ANTONIA (PAOLUCCI) Peacefully passed away with family by her side on February 17, 2019, at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband Silvio (2008). Cherished by her children Frank (Elaine), Larry (Predeceased, 1997) (Louise), Ennio (Susanne) and Anna (Mike Offidani). Proud Nonna to Andrew, Jonathan, Michael, Ricky, Victoria, Michelle, Gabrielle, Dario and Stephanie. Antonia will be missed by her sister Valeria. Predeceased by her brothers Andrea and Paolo. Antonia leaves behind her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitations will be held at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Assumption Cemetery (6933 Tomken Rd., at Derry Rd.). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario.



2960 Dufferin Street

North York , ON M6B 3S9

