1/
Antonia Mary HARDING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARDING, Antonia Mary February 24, 1938 – November 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Amica Unionville. Devoted wife of the late Garry, for 54 years. Caring sister to Sarah, mother of Matthew (Janice), Paula and Katie and grandmother to Jessica, TJ, Mandy, David, Chantal, Michael, and Elizabeth, and great-grandmother of Ella, Dakota and Alivia. Predeceased by her parents, Molly and Winfred, and sister, Elizabeth. Will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Dedicated Nursery School Teacher for 15 years and Daycare Provider for 10 years. A Memorial Service was held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dixon-Garland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved