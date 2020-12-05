HARDING, Antonia Mary February 24, 1938 – November 26, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Amica Unionville. Devoted wife of the late Garry, for 54 years. Caring sister to Sarah, mother of Matthew (Janice), Paula and Katie and grandmother to Jessica, TJ, Mandy, David, Chantal, Michael, and Elizabeth, and great-grandmother of Ella, Dakota and Alivia. Predeceased by her parents, Molly and Winfred, and sister, Elizabeth. Will be greatly missed by her friends and family. Dedicated Nursery School Teacher for 15 years and Daycare Provider for 10 years. A Memorial Service was held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home on Thursday, December 3rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ontario SPCA.



