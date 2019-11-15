POLENCIC, ANTONIA Antonia passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 in her 94th year after a long illness. Born in Kal, Slovenia on June 11, 2016, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Antonia Rotar, her sister Maida Gordon, and her first husband, Angelo DeBortoli. She is survived by her second husband Albin Polencic, son Tony DeBortoli (Rita), granddaughter Karen DeBortoli (Deric Jacklin) and great-grandson Joshua. Antonia will be sadly missed by many cousins and friends. Thanks go to the staff of the Humber River Reactivation Care Centre (Church Street Site) for their compassionate care and support. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 15, 2019