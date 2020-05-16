BALDESARRA, ANTONIETTA (nee VENDITTI) It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Antonietta. Peacefully, after a long and arduous journey, she has joined her loving husband in Heaven. Born in Vinchiaturo Molise, Italy, on August 25, 1937. She came to Canada at 18 with her mother, following her 6 siblings. Here she met our late father, (Italo) Roberto Baldesarra, and married in 1963. She leaves behind her loving children, Enza (Tony) DiBenedetto and Sandra (Paul) Garibotti, and 5 cherished grandchildren, Marcanthony, Matthew, Sara, Madison and Erica. Antonietta was loved by all, as her nature was sweet, kind, compassionate, and everyone immediately felt her gentleness and kind spirit. Antonietta nursed her husband back to health following a debilitating stroke, and then battled her own struggles with MS. Although confined to a wheelchair for the past 33 years, she fought valiantly during the course of her illness and even helped raise her grandchildren creating an incredible bond between them. For the past 6 years she resided at Villa Colombo Vaughan and found friendship in the other residents and her caregivers. No matter what life brought, our mother was always able to keep her sense of humour and we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace, and her legacy is one of love, strength and beauty. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, however, a true celebration of life will be held at a later date, when we are able to be together to give mom the proper send off she so very much deserves. Donations can be sent to the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada cafdn.org/memorialgift, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.