Antonietta (Netta) D'AVANZO
D'AVANZO, Antonietta (Netta) January 22, 1961 - August 12, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear sister, on August 12, 2020. Predeceased by her loving parents Fedele D'Avanzo and Giuseppina Finelli. Cherished sister of Concetta (Tina) Finelli (late Donato) and Maria Badia (Giuseppe). Loving aunt of Deana Karina, Antonio (Stephanie), Davide (Lisa), Antonio (Vita) and Joseph. Great-nieces and nephews Isabella, Aurora, Valentino and Matteo. She will be dearly missed by all her family and her special friends Lucy, Josie, Jeanette and Bruna. Antonietta enjoyed her career at Goodman and Carr and later at Metro. A special thank you to Dr. Hamrahi and many nurses and PSW's for their excellent at home Palliative care support and the Dorothy Ley Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pencer Brain Institute at Princess Margaret Hospital will be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2020.
