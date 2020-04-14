Home

LENTINI, ANTONIETTA ELSA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Antonietta Elsa Lentini, on Saturday April 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Devoted wife of Joseph Frank Lentini. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Frank (Evelin) Lentini, Diana (Luigi) Castelluzzo and Phillip (Adriana) Lentini. Adored grandmother of Daniel, Joseph, Isabella, Antonio, Juliana and Giuseppe. Angelic gift from God who blessed the lives of everyone around her. Due to the unprecedented circumstance surrounding the COVID 19 pandemic, the immediate family will be gathering for a private visitation and service. The funeral service will be held on April 15th and will be available by webcast. Please contact the family for information about the webcast. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Southlake Foundation - Gift Designation Regional Cancer Program, in Antonietta's honour.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020
