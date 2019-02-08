Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIETTA PALUMBO. View Sign

PALUMBO, ANTONIETTA (nee DI NARDO) With sadness, we announce the passing of Antonietta on February 5, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Donato (September 28, 2015). She leaves behind her beloved children Grace (Bruno, deceased 1988), Tony (deceased 2014) and Candy, Lena (Al), John (Sandra), Silvia (Quentin), Gabriella (Angelo), Diana (Antonio). Proud nonna of Daniel (Carrie), Dylan (deceased 2013), Emma, Alessandra, Michael, David, Julia, Joseph, John Paul; and great-grandmother of Alessandro, Mackenzie and Aiden. Antonietta was born March 2, 1931, in Roccamorice, Italy. Together with 3 young children, she moved to Canada in 1957 to join her husband, Donato. She lived a full and rewarding life anchored by a strong Faith and a loving family. Her passing is a profound loss and she will be deeply missed by her immediate and extended family and many friends. Family and friends will be received at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Norbert Catholic Church (100 Regent Rd. – Wilson Ave., west of Dufferin St.) on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). Donations in memory of Antonietta may be made to Villa Colombo Toronto Auxiliary (VCTA), 416-789-2113 ext. 2260 or



PALUMBO, ANTONIETTA (nee DI NARDO) With sadness, we announce the passing of Antonietta on February 5, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Donato (September 28, 2015). She leaves behind her beloved children Grace (Bruno, deceased 1988), Tony (deceased 2014) and Candy, Lena (Al), John (Sandra), Silvia (Quentin), Gabriella (Angelo), Diana (Antonio). Proud nonna of Daniel (Carrie), Dylan (deceased 2013), Emma, Alessandra, Michael, David, Julia, Joseph, John Paul; and great-grandmother of Alessandro, Mackenzie and Aiden. Antonietta was born March 2, 1931, in Roccamorice, Italy. Together with 3 young children, she moved to Canada in 1957 to join her husband, Donato. She lived a full and rewarding life anchored by a strong Faith and a loving family. Her passing is a profound loss and she will be deeply missed by her immediate and extended family and many friends. Family and friends will be received at Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Sunday from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Norbert Catholic Church (100 Regent Rd. – Wilson Ave., west of Dufferin St.) on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Westminster Cemetery (5830 Bathurst St., north of Finch Ave.). Donations in memory of Antonietta may be made to Villa Colombo Toronto Auxiliary (VCTA), 416-789-2113 ext. 2260 or [email protected] Funeral Home Bernardo Funeral Home

2960 Dufferin Street

North York , ON M6B 3S9

(416) 789-7661 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close