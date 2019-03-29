PERSICHILLI, ANTONIETTA Peacefully passed away at home on March 27, 2019, in her 100th year. Predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years, Liberatore. Beloved father of Fioralba (Cesare), George (Vira) and Marco (Elaine). Cherished nonna to Antoinette (Mike), George Jr. (Samantha), Michael and Stephanie and bisnonna to Olivia, Amalia, Dominic and Marley. Survived by siblings Teresa D'Amico and Anna Cola. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Avenue) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 29th. A mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com
|
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 29, 2019