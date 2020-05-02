Antonija (Toncka) LEBEN
LEBEN, Antonija (Ton?ka) Passed away peacefully, on April 23, 2020, at the age of 89 years. The second of nine children, Ton?ka will be remembered by her surviving sister, brothers and extended family in Slovenia. After more than 60 years in Toronto, Canada, her desire was to go "home" to Slovenia, a wish that will be honoured. Mass of Remembrance will be held at a later date at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 263 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto. Messages of condolence are welcomed at ridleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
