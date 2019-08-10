Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIJA NEZA (CARMAN) ZALAR. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

Peacefully passed away on August 8, 2019, at the age of 96. Antonija was born on January 25, 1923 to parents, Luka and Neza (nee Tavcar) Carman in Stara Loka, Skofja Loka, Slovenia. She was the youngest of four children, Pavla, Jozefa and Valentin, all of whom predeceased her. Antonija attended internat school run by the Ursuline nuns located at the Skofja Loka Castle, where one of the classes taught was "lepo pis", the lost art of penmanship. Antonija had beautiful handwriting. During World War II, Antonija moved to Klagenfurt, Austria, where she was employed at the Hambrusch Enterprise, a food and restaurant business, for eleven years and became fluent in the German language. In 1952, Antonija moved to Toronto, Canada and married her husband Jakob, who predeceased her in 1973. Antonija and her husband founded and carried on a meat and food business known as Slovenija Meat & Delicatessen as well as a business importing specialty foods and delicacies from Europe, particularly from Slovenia. Antonija had many talents; she was an incredible cook and baker (her cabbage rolls and potica, in particular, are unrivaled), she was skilled at needlepoint, a master knitter and she enjoyed completing German crosswords. Some of her happiest times were taking her grandchildren to High Park to play. Antonija was the beloved mother of Margaret, Henry (Eileena) and Alexander; cherished grandmother (Omi) of Jakob (Maria) and Tatjana; and great-grandmother of Henrik. Antonija was kind, hardworking, humorous and generous and will be very much missed by her family and friends. May she rest in peace. Bog ji daj vecni mir in pokoj! In nekoc bomo prisli vsi tja, kjer ni trpljenja. Visitation will be held at Turner and Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor Street West, Toronto, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 739 Browns Line, Etobicoke, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

