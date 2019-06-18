Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Antonina Sofia PUZIAK. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Service 10:00 AM Saint Nicholas Catholic Church 4 Bellwoods Avenue (at Queen Street West) View Map Obituary

PUZIAK, Antonina Sofia (nee MARECZKO) June 15, 2019 Antonina was born on October 10th, one hundred years ago, in Lviv, Ukraine. She married there just as WWII began and survived the horrors and atrocities as it raged between the Bolsheviks and the Nazis, eventually escaping with her family through war-torn Eastern Europe to post-war Germany and eventually, with her sister Stephania's help, to Canada, living in Sudbury, Sarnia and eventually Toronto, where she separated and raised her children and a grandchild as a single mother. Although the children were always her highest priority, Mother Puziak was able to provide for their University education in Canada and abroad through extraordinary personal discipline and a career at Connaught Laboratories where she became a foremost research scientist in deadly diseases and electron-microscope research, earning a Master of Science degree in the process. Mother Puziak wished to be remembered as a caring Mother, devout Greek Catholic, ardent Ukrainian, dedicated research scientist and committed Canadian, in that order. She is survived by granddaughter Anastasia, daughter Christina, son Myroslaw Urij (George) and daughter-in-law Kathleen. A visitation will be held at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 19th from 7-9 p.m. A service will take place at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, 4 Bellwoods Avenue (at Queen Street West), on Thursday, June 20th at 10 a.m. The interment will follow at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery, 1280 Dundas Street West, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, it is her wish that contributions be made to the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine, to be used as a stipend to those students studying the Ukrainian language or literature. Kindly donate through the website:



