ANTONINO CICIRELLO

ANTONINO CICIRELLO Obituary
CICIRELLO, ANTONINO May 14, 1935 - January 18, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Antonino Cicirello on January 18, 2020. He died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Survived by his loving wife of 40 years Diana, his 3 children Angela (Ralph), Chris and Anthony. A loving Nonno to Liam and Arianna. He was the treasured son-in-law to Eleni. He will be forever missed by his brother-in-law Kosta and Tassy (Liza), many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in 1935, in Sicily, Nino's work ethic started at a young age and continued well into his 70's. Mr. Nino was co-founder of Diana's Seafood and was very well-respected in the fish industry. He was the ultimate gentleman and touched so many lives with his kindness, generosity and sense of humour. He will be forever in our hearts and missed by so many. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rouge Valley Centenary Hospital, 9th floor - Cardiology.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020
