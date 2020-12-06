AUCIELLO, ANTONIO February 16, 1937 - December 3, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of an iconic man, leader, and patriarch, Antonio Auciello. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Rose, his children Mina (John), Desi (Randi), Cathy (Sal), his grandchildren Daniella (Christian), Lauren, Christopher, Amanda, Brittany, and Luke, and his great-grandchildren, James and Liam. Antonio was a true gentleman. He charmed everyone he met with his zest for life, winning smile, signature grey curls, and ebullient sense of humour. Tony radiated warmth, kindness and generosity, always approaching others with an open heart and an open hand. He was a visionary who believed most ardently in the axiom that any dream - however lofty or seemingly out of reach - could be turned into a reality. It was this core, driving tenet that motivated him to leave his Italian hometown, Anzano di Puglia, for Toronto at age 16. Tony's integrity, tenacity, and desire to control his own destiny quickly catapulted him from an immigrant barber to an owner of successful hair salons, and later in life, to a builder and developer of master-planned communities in the Greater Toronto Area. He was an inspiration; a trailblazer who used his remarkable strength to transform every one of life's obstacles into opportunity. Tony's story is proof that, with enough heart, faith, and determination, the impossible can become possible. The positive impact he made on so many people's lives is a true testament to his extraordinary character and will be remembered as his real legacy. For all his many incredible accomplishments, when asked what his greatest achievement was, he would always say his family. Tony's love for his wife, Rose, was the guiding light in his life. His desire to protect and provide for those he loved was the fuel to his ever-burning fire. He will be deeply missed but will live on forever in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know him. The private funeral mass will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. We invite you to attend the service virtually here: https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/antonio-auciello/
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Arthritis Society.