LUSAYA, ANTONIO DOFITAS Passed away peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Elsie Lusaya. Dear Father of Eleanne, and her husband David Kichko, and Anthony Lusaya, and his wife Chelsia. Beloved brother of Noriel Deluao. Loving grandfather to Nick, Abigael, Madison, Mackenzie and Alexis. Brother-in-law of Roy, Clarita, Jessie, Edith, Tessie and Tina. Nephews and nieces Stephanie, Jed, Jeff, Jenny, Warren, Gerard and Nicole. The family will recieve friends at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Sunday, July 21st, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Ogden Chapel on Monday, July 22, at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Duffin Meadows Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 21, 2019