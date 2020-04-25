CECCANESE, ANTONIO EUGINE (TONY) March 30, 1937 - April 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony Ceccanese on April 22, 2020 at Humber River Hospital. He was the son of the late Enrico and Anna (nee Ricci) Ceccanese. Beloved husband to his wife of 48.5 years Nancy (nee Di Giulio) and loving father and best friend to son Anthony. Brother of the late Mary Campagna (Domenic) of North Bay and surviving sister Angela Ricci (Louis) of Toronto. Loving and fun-loving uncle to Anna Forgione (Carmine) and Fred Ricci and many other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law to John Di Giulio (Dani), Mary Lou Nawrocki (Julian) and Frank Di Giulio (Jennifer). Tony was born in Timmins, Ontario and moved to Toronto in 1960. He worked for many companies as an industrial engineer and retired from McDonnell Douglas (Boeing Canada). He loved music especially jazz and played the piano for his wife every day while he was at home. His greatest interest was thoroughbred racing - enjoying many outings with his son/pal Anthony. He was a member of the Toronto Thoroughbred Racing Club (TTRC) at Woodbine. Tony's family would like to extend their most sincerest gratitude to all the PSWs, nurses, and staff at Humber Heights Long Term Care for their loving care of him over the last 22 months due to his battle for years with Dementia. They worked together with his wife and son to make this dark journey more tolerable. Thank you to all those who visited him during his stay there. Thank you also to the staff at Humber River Hospital for making the last 2 weeks of his life on earth peaceful while his wife and son could not be with him. Due to present circumstances a private funeral viewing will be held at Ward Funeral Home, Weston, on April 25, 2020 with interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In better times his family hopes to celebrate a Christian Mass at All Saints Roman Catholic Parish with a reception to follow honouring Tony's life with his family and friends. Memorial donations in Tony's memory may be made to his favourite charity - Dr. Andrew and Joan Simone's Canadian Food for Children - 1258 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, Ontario L5E 1E9. Condolence messages may be left for the family online at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.