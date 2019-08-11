FERA, ANTONIO With sadness, we announce the passing of Antonio Fera on August 8, 2019, at the age of 87. Predeceased by his beloved wife Domenica Mimma (2005), he leaves behind his children Pat and Nina (Jerry Miller). Proud nonno of Amanda and Melissa. Survived by his brother Vito (Maddalena), Antonio will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are welcomed to Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Fidelis Church (33 Connie St. – Rustic Rd., east of Keele St.), on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens (1810 Albion Rd., at Highway 27). In memory of Antonio, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 11, 2019