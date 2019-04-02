FERNANDES, ANTONIO GASPAR Formally of Uganda, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife Lira of 65 years, loving father to Levita Pires (Alan) and Louella Pires (Christopher). Cherished grandfather to Lisa Macartney (Kip), Lauren, Rochelle and Scott, and great-grandfather to Faheem. He leaves behind his brothers Benny (Bella), Peter (Ethel) and sister Annie Simoes. Predeceased by sister Lina Fernandes (Bruno) and brother-in-law Diogo Simoes. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews who loved him. Tony's generous spirit was evident in everything including his volunteer work at the Trillium Healing Heart and Toronto General Hospital programs. He loved living life, good fun and enjoyed the company of his many friends and family. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, N. of QEW), on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 5–9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola, 2300 Burnhamthorpe Rd., Mississauga, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Online condolences available through www. turnerporter.ca. The family wish to thank the staff of Bough Beeches and Ian Anderson House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ian Anderson House (Oakville).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO GASPAR FERNANDES.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 2, 2019